A tree by pusspup
A tree

I think that I shall never see
A poem lovely as a tree.

A tree whose hungry mouth is prest
Against the earth’s sweet flowing breast;

Trees
BY JOYCE KILMER
Wylie

@pusspup
Maggiemae ace
Love the poem - might change the spelling 'prest' to pressed. Your photo is perfect.. fav!
April 24th, 2024  
Wylie ace
@maggiemae thanks Maggie, but I can't change the spelling of the poet! BTW thanks for the fav, but it hasn't registered as yet :(
April 24th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
This poem was the first thing that I thought when I saw this. I love the simplicity of this shot.
April 24th, 2024  
