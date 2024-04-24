Sign up
Previous
Photo 3590
A tree
I think that I shall never see
A poem lovely as a tree.
A tree whose hungry mouth is prest
Against the earth’s sweet flowing breast;
Trees
BY JOYCE KILMER
24th April 2024
24th Apr 24
3
2
Wylie
ace
@pusspup
3583
3584
3585
3586
3587
3588
3589
3590
Views
5
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7M3
Taken
8th March 2024 11:17am
Tags
landscape
Maggiemae
ace
Love the poem - might change the spelling 'prest' to pressed. Your photo is perfect.. fav!
April 24th, 2024
Wylie
ace
@maggiemae
thanks Maggie, but I can't change the spelling of the poet! BTW thanks for the fav, but it hasn't registered as yet :(
April 24th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
This poem was the first thing that I thought when I saw this. I love the simplicity of this shot.
April 24th, 2024
