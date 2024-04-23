Previous
Playing on the beach by pusspup
Photo 3589

Playing on the beach

One of those occasions where the opportunity for a photo bomber actually enhances the story in the shot.
I didn't get her face so I hope her family won't mind.
Wylie

ace
@pusspup
Beryl Lloyd ace
Aaw ! so perfectly sweet! an opportunity that could not be missed ! fav.
April 23rd, 2024  
Bill Davidson
A lovely image with beautiful tones.
April 23rd, 2024  
Diana ace
A wonderful capture and scene, such a beautiful story telling image.
April 23rd, 2024  
Babs ace
How kind of her to photobomb your photo.
April 23rd, 2024  
Christina ace
Yes she really adds to your shot!
April 23rd, 2024  
haskar ace
Beautiful scene and lovely girl.
April 23rd, 2024  
Renee Salamon ace
So lovely
April 23rd, 2024  
