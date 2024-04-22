Previous
Something different by pusspup
Photo 3588

Something different

I had a meeting at a government office today. Clearly a new building and had this amazing staircase!
22nd April 2024

Wylie

@pusspup
Diana
Such a stunning capture and great b/w, a most unusual looking staircase.
April 22nd, 2024  
Annie D
amazing staircase - not sure I'd make it to the top hahahaha
April 22nd, 2024  
Nigel Rogers
Wow, incredible capture
April 22nd, 2024  
Babs
What a fabulous photo. fav.
April 22nd, 2024  
Bec
Wow, that’s really cool architecture. Great capture and edit in monochrome.
April 22nd, 2024  
Elisa Smith
Wow, that's so good.
April 22nd, 2024  
Brian
Awesome subject, POV, composition and choosing monchrome! 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻
April 22nd, 2024  
Kathy A
Wow!
April 22nd, 2024  
Maggiemae
You must be so important to be here and see this!
April 22nd, 2024  
Susan Wakely
A great shape.
April 22nd, 2024  
Wylie
@maggiemae thanks Maggie, that's so funny :) Not important at all.
April 22nd, 2024  
Bill Davidson
Excellent shot.
April 22nd, 2024  
Wylie
@annied there were 3 lifts as well!
April 22nd, 2024  
Annie D
@pusspup I hope so...I like to take stairs when I can but I reckon I'd come rolling back down 😆
April 22nd, 2024  
