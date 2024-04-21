Sign up
Previous
Photo 3587
A different beach
Yet another beach, however with certain similarities like sand and sea!
I just had to shoot these lovely wavy sand lines.
21st April 2024
21st Apr 24
7
6
Wylie
ace
@pusspup
Our popular page pics.
4131
photos
245
followers
273
following
982% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
16
Comments
7
Fav's
6
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7M3
Taken
19th March 2024 4:51pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
beach
,
landscape
Babs
ace
I love the ripples on the sand and the crashing waves. fav
April 21st, 2024
Christina
ace
You're the first one there! Lovely lines
April 21st, 2024
Rob Z
ace
It's so interesting to see the ripples going the other way...a cross current at high tide maybe..
April 21st, 2024
Diana
ace
a beautiful capture of these amazing ripples, maybe rob is right.
April 21st, 2024
Wylie
ace
@robz
Well spotted Rob! Prevailing Nor-East winds.
April 21st, 2024
Wylie
ace
@ludwigsdiana
All about the wind in this instance Diana. thx.
April 21st, 2024
haskar
ace
Lovely pov and layers. Beautiful patterns too.
April 21st, 2024
365 Project
close