Previous
A different beach by pusspup
Photo 3587

A different beach

Yet another beach, however with certain similarities like sand and sea!
I just had to shoot these lovely wavy sand lines.
21st April 2024 21st Apr 24

Wylie

ace
@pusspup
Our popular page pics.
982% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Babs ace
I love the ripples on the sand and the crashing waves. fav
April 21st, 2024  
Christina ace
You're the first one there! Lovely lines
April 21st, 2024  
Rob Z ace
It's so interesting to see the ripples going the other way...a cross current at high tide maybe..
April 21st, 2024  
Diana ace
a beautiful capture of these amazing ripples, maybe rob is right.
April 21st, 2024  
Wylie ace
@robz Well spotted Rob! Prevailing Nor-East winds.
April 21st, 2024  
Wylie ace
@ludwigsdiana All about the wind in this instance Diana. thx.
April 21st, 2024  
haskar ace
Lovely pov and layers. Beautiful patterns too.
April 21st, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise