Photo 3530
Negative space
The Phantom just loves the windows in our new extensions. I took on board the comments that negative space doesn’t need to be empty!
24th February 2024
24th Feb 24
Wylie
ace
@pusspup
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
21st February 2024 5:13pm
Tags
for2024
Kathy A
ace
Great shadows
February 24th, 2024
