Previous
Photo 3699
Reflective
Still reluctant to leave the beauty of King Edward River behind, here's a last shot of the reflections at dusk.
I did experiment with flipping it round, but it was too weird!
13th August 2024
13th Aug 24
1
1
Photo Details
Views
16
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7M3
Taken
23rd June 2024 6:02pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
reflection
Susan Wakely
ace
A great reflection.
August 14th, 2024
