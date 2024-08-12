Previous
Corella in the grevillea by pusspup
Corella in the grevillea

There were so many flowering gum trees and grevilleas that the bird life was wonderful at this campground by King Edward River WA.
Wylie

@pusspup
Annie D ace
I love corellas - I hear flocks fly over every day atm - I wish one of them would pop into our garden hahaha
August 13th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
A lovely shot
August 13th, 2024  
Diana ace
Fabulous capture of this beautiful bird in the gorgeous flowers.
August 13th, 2024  
