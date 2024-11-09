Previous
Flannel flowers by pusspup
Photo 3787

Flannel flowers

I was delighted to see that for this years Grand Prix the table setting decorations were native flowers. At least mostly. All white and lovely.
9th November 2024 9th Nov 24

@pusspup
Diana ace
I love these beautiful flowers, such a great shot of them.
November 9th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
Do lovely.
November 9th, 2024  
Babs ace
I must have a walk in our bushland to photograph the flannel flowers. They are one of my favorite flowers
November 9th, 2024  
Issi Bannerman ace
So pretty!
November 9th, 2024  
