Previous
Photo 3787
Flannel flowers
I was delighted to see that for this years Grand Prix the table setting decorations were native flowers. At least mostly. All white and lovely.
9th November 2024
9th Nov 24
4
1
Wylie
ace
@pusspup
Tags
flowers
Diana
ace
I love these beautiful flowers, such a great shot of them.
November 9th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
Do lovely.
November 9th, 2024
Babs
ace
I must have a walk in our bushland to photograph the flannel flowers. They are one of my favorite flowers
November 9th, 2024
Issi Bannerman
ace
So pretty!
November 9th, 2024
