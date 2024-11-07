Sign up
Photo 3785
Since you asked :)
I was lucky in the late afternoon to position the sun behind this one for a great effect.
7th November 2024
7th Nov 24
Wylie
ace
@pusspup
Tags
chihuly
Babs
ace
Ha ha I knew you would have to post more.
November 7th, 2024
