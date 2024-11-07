Sign up
Previous
Photo 627
New weather cock
Spotted on top of our roof when I went to get the mail this morning! Pity he doesn't stay there all the time :)
7th November 2024
7th Nov 24
Wylie
ace
@pusspup
Views
3
Album
365 Wylie extra
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
7th November 2024 8:22am
Tags
weather
,
cock
