Previous
Photo 3790
Swimming pool
Landing into sydney. On our way!
Bit of a grey day but that pool is a vivid blue, no editing here at all.
If you look hard you can see some jacarandas in flower.
12th November 2024
12th Nov 24
Wylie
ace
@pusspup
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
12th November 2024 12:34pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
aerial
Rick
ace
Cool capture. That blue/green really stands out.
November 12th, 2024
