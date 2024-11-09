Previous
Granny bonnets/columbine/aquilegia by pusspup
Photo 628

Granny bonnets/columbine/aquilegia

I have a great array of colours of these fun flowers brightening up the garden this year.
Last year they all seemed to be white!
9th November 2024 9th Nov 24

@pusspup
Diana ace
Fabulpus collage of these gorgeous and new to me flowers! Fabulous shots of your beautiful selection.
November 9th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Beautful
November 9th, 2024  
Cliff McFarlane ace
Wonderful panel
November 9th, 2024  
Zilli~ ace
Beautiful collage
November 9th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
Such a lovely variety in your collage.
November 9th, 2024  
