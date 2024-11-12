Previous
Luis Vuitton window by pusspup
Photo 630

Luis Vuitton window

Loving the decorative windows in the duty free shops!
Don’t think I’ll stop for a shop though😁
12th November 2024 12th Nov 24

Wylie

ace
@pusspup
Rick ace
Interesting window dressings. Great shot.
November 12th, 2024  
