Previous
The other window;Fortnum and mason by pusspup
Photo 631

The other window;Fortnum and mason

I was initially annoyed when this lady walked into the picture. Then I thought that it made good sense to have a shopper looking at the shop window so I snapped her in the window too!
13th November 2024 13th Nov 24

Wylie

ace
@pusspup
Our popular page pics.
172% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise