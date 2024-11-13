Sign up
Previous
Photo 631
The other window;Fortnum and mason
I was initially annoyed when this lady walked into the picture. Then I thought that it made good sense to have a shopper looking at the shop window so I snapped her in the window too!
13th November 2024
13th Nov 24
Wylie
ace
@pusspup
Views
5
Album
365 Wylie extra
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
13th November 2024 3:14pm
Tags
shopping
