gantheaume point 1 by pusspup
gantheaume point 1

Anyone who goes to Broome must go to Gantheaume Point where the lighthouse is. It is a photographer's dream, and if you take a big lens (which I didn't) you can 'shoot' the resident osprey as well!
21st August 2024 21st Aug 24

Wylie

ace
@pusspup
Diana ace
wonderful capture of these beautiful rock formations.
August 21st, 2024  
Kathy A ace
Amazing rock formations
August 21st, 2024  
Beverley ace
Stunning colours on the rocks… beautiful
August 21st, 2024  
