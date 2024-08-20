Previous
Made it to Broome! by pusspup
Photo 3706

Made it to Broome!

This is where the car trouble really escalated. Not a bad place to be stuck for a few days though!
20th August 2024 20th Aug 24

Wylie

ace
@pusspup
Beverley
Perhaps meant to be… so you could ‘simply be’
Very beautiful capture and gorgeous fluffy hovering clouds…
August 20th, 2024  
Diana
Wonderful capture of that gorgeous ocean scene and beautiful clouds.
August 20th, 2024  
Christina
That sea is so blue! Not bad tp be stuck if you're not in a rush...
August 20th, 2024  
Carole G
I wouldn’t mind being stuck in Broome! You’ve had a lovely long trip. It’s been great following it, some good reminders of ours
August 20th, 2024  
gloria jones
Fabulous capture with great layers and blue shades
August 20th, 2024  
Cliff McFarlane
So peaceful
August 20th, 2024  
Susan Wakely
Lovely blues and layers.
August 20th, 2024  
Annie D
definitely a lovely place to be stranded
August 20th, 2024  
