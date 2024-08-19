Tourist at the top pool

Previous
Still at Bell Gorge, I was very appreciative that this lovely young lady wore such a nice bright swimsuit for this idyllic shot at the top of the falls.
I hope she doesn't mind that I took her photo.
Diana ace
Beautiful capture and scene. I love how the water is circling around her, lovely reflection too.
August 19th, 2024  
Jennifer Eurell ace
Gorgeous colours.
August 19th, 2024  
leggzy
Such a gorgeous gorge & pool
August 19th, 2024  
Christina ace
What a place for a swim - unforgettable!
August 19th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
Se really adds to the shot with the ripples.
August 19th, 2024  
