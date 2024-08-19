Sign up
Previous
Photo 3705
Tourist at the top pool
Still at Bell Gorge, I was very appreciative that this lovely young lady wore such a nice bright swimsuit for this idyllic shot at the top of the falls.
I hope she doesn't mind that I took her photo.
19th August 2024
19th Aug 24
5
2
Wylie
ace
@pusspup
landscape
Diana
ace
Beautiful capture and scene. I love how the water is circling around her, lovely reflection too.
August 19th, 2024
Jennifer Eurell
ace
Gorgeous colours.
August 19th, 2024
leggzy
Such a gorgeous gorge & pool
August 19th, 2024
Christina
ace
What a place for a swim - unforgettable!
August 19th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
Se really adds to the shot with the ripples.
August 19th, 2024
