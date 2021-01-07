Previous
portraits in mono: the volunteers
portraits in mono: the volunteers

It is difficult now to find stranger portraits with the spectre of Covid-19 lurking around any encounter. Thus I am revisiting existing colour portraits, seeing how they suit b&w conversions.

I met Richard and Maureen when they were volunteering in the tea room at the Hospital of St Cross and Almshouse of Noble Poverty in Winchester. One of the elderly Brothers who lives at St Cross and was standing at the counter took it upon himself to stage manage the photo-shoot. It made for a different style of photo.

It was soon evident that, although this husband and wife team are involved now with cake, all their life has been a love affair with chocolate.

Several of Maureen's relations have worked at Cadbury World and she and Richard met there in Birmingham. They became engaged in South Africa where Richard had been posted. He told me he was 'chief taster'; later in the conversation I learnt that he was in charge of the 'Overseas Production Department and Quality Control'.

The family who founded Cadbury World were Quakers, committed to knowing their employees and looking after their well-being. Educational opportunities were often provided and Richard himself was the recipient of a music scholarship.



Everyone has a story to tell.


7th January 2021 7th Jan 21

Issi Bannerman ace
This is just such a lovely happy photo! Big Fav.
January 7th, 2021  
Sarah Bremner ace
Great photo....I'm sure you are glad you made the most of your stranger opportunities before all these restricted times. And I'm sure you smile at each one you review. Enjoy!
PS what a superb story they had to tell too. 😊
January 7th, 2021  
