Previous
Next
assortment:you can eat nuts but not bolts said my son by quietpurplehaze
Photo 3142

assortment:you can eat nuts but not bolts said my son

Now I guess men and women might put this assortment into different categories.....

I think the shapes are good here for b&w but the tones are a bit samey.

FOR2021 Week 2
9th February 2021 9th Feb 21

Hazel

ace
@quietpurplehaze
I have written quite a bit on my profile over the years so I will just say that I have now embarked on year 8...
860% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Casablanca ace
Lol! Obviously not one to bolt your food then!
February 9th, 2021  
Lynda McG ace
Makes a great b&w
February 9th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise