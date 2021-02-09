Sign up
Photo 3142
assortment:you can eat nuts but not bolts said my son
Now I guess men and women might put this assortment into different categories.....
I think the shapes are good here for b&w but the tones are a bit samey.
FOR2021 Week 2
9th February 2021
9th Feb 21
Hazel
ace
@quietpurplehaze
I have written quite a bit on my profile over the years so I will just say that I have now embarked on year 8...
Tags
nuts
,
bolts
,
for2021
Casablanca
ace
Lol! Obviously not one to bolt your food then!
February 9th, 2021
Lynda McG
ace
Makes a great b&w
February 9th, 2021
