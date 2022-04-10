Previous
acer negundo violacem by quietpurplehaze
acer negundo violacem

We have visited Hilliers so many times and this year discovered this species of tree which we had never noticed before. A huge, obviously very old, tree.

It originates from mid-west USA and has these unusual stringy flowers.
Hazel

Hazel
