Haze's strangers: No.205: Russell

On a bright sunny morning, I decided to take my camera and retrace the steps Ray and I took a few days ago over Knowle Park to The Lapstone, a newly refurbished and re-opened local pub. Knowle Park, for me, retains the country feel of its origins in fields donated by a local farmer for the use of the community.



Once at The Lapstone in Horton Heath, I ordered coffee and cake, but changed my plan to sit on a comfy sofa as a man there was deep in conversation on his mobile and I did not wish to intrude. Then I learned from the young lady who brought my coffee that the man on the mobile was Russell, the owner of the pub, or hub as he pefers to call it. Hearing our conversation, he insisted I should have the sofa.



Somehow, in passing the time of day with Russell, I asked for a photo and explained my strangers' project featuring a portrait plus story. It was good when he agreed. Lighting indoors is always a consideration but a few shots and I was happy.



Russell told me that it had been a long and arduous journey to refurbish The Lapstone: planning issues, building delays, and Covid restrictions were all challenges when he took it over in 2018. It had closed in 2017 and was under threat of demolition for redevelopment of the land. The pub had been the centre of the local community for nearly 300 years, including the duration of two World Wars, and he wished to restore it and create a community hub.



The hub is designed in separate areas both inside with discrete eating spaces, and outside with a garden and individual domes for dining. Russell indicated a table where ladies from the local W.I. were having a sociable time; he told me that afternoon would host a special session for folk with dementia to join in singing together; the following morning would be dedicated to mothers with toddlers.....



I liked the informality and friendliness, which made me feel comfortable going into a pub, aka hub, on my own, not something I am used to doing - on reflection something I have never done.



Produce at The Lapsone is sourced locally as far as possible, from independent farmers and breweries. I can vouch for the breakfast I had on my first visit with Ray. I have sent photos and a thank you to Russell for his time and hope that his passion for this venture will result in a great success.





