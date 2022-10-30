a trip to Hengistbury Head

Once upon a time we took Jinks, still a puppy, on a visit to Hengistbury Head, a beautiful part of the south coast.The beach huts, in the main photo, are highly prized and fetch amazing prices: a hut is currently on the market at £440,000.It's a 20 minute walk over the Head or a ride in the Noddy train to reach the huts:no shops/parking nearbyovernight stays only from March to Octoberno electricity or running watershowers and toilets in a communal block...The ferry plies its trade across the swirling currents of the narrow channel between Hengistbury and Mudeford where fresh fish is for sale.The views from the Head, over to the Isle of Wight and along the south coast of England, are spectacular.Time for a regular autumn visit.....