Previous
Next
a trip to Hengistbury Head by quietpurplehaze
Photo 3653

a trip to Hengistbury Head

Once upon a time we took Jinks, still a puppy, on a visit to Hengistbury Head, a beautiful part of the south coast.

The beach huts, in the main photo, are highly prized and fetch amazing prices: a hut is currently on the market at £440,000.
It's a 20 minute walk over the Head or a ride in the Noddy train to reach the huts:
no shops/parking nearby
overnight stays only from March to October
no electricity or running water
showers and toilets in a communal block...

The ferry plies its trade across the swirling currents of the narrow channel between Hengistbury and Mudeford where fresh fish is for sale.

The views from the Head, over to the Isle of Wight and along the south coast of England, are spectacular.

Time for a regular autumn visit.....


https://flic.kr/p/2nW7NPw
30th October 2022 30th Oct 22

Hazel

ace
@quietpurplehaze
It's 2022 and I have really said all (and more!) that I need to say. It speaks for itself that I am still posting...
1000% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Cherrill
Beautiful collage Hazel of a beautiful place. Lovely memories of Jinks.
October 30th, 2022  
Diana ace
A stunning collage, what a beautiful area.
October 30th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise