Previous
Next
Two Faced! by radiogirl
Photo 2158

Two Faced!

This dog belonged to the people that were giving us a sleigh ride, he was a gentle dog that had been rescued.

Thanks for stopping by, hope you are enjoying the holidays.
27th December 2019 27th Dec 19

Islandgirl

ace
@radiogirl
Update 2017 Hi I'm Kathy and I live in Canada! My fellow 365's are always inspirational to me with their comments and critiques. As...
591% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

mittens (Marilyn) ace
Sweet capture.
December 27th, 2019  
sarah ace
Oh how incredibly sweet is he ?
December 27th, 2019  
KWind ace
A sweet looking dog.
December 27th, 2019  
bkb in the city
Beautiful dog
December 28th, 2019  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise