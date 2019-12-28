Sign up
Photo 2159
Bullwinkle J. Moose
I spotted this decoration on my way to go snowshoeing the other day. I had to turn around and go back to take a photo, then I gave it some faffing!
Thanks so much for your comments and favs on my last few photos of the horses and two faced the dog, much appreciated.
28th December 2019
28th Dec 19
Islandgirl
ace
@radiogirl
Update 2017 Hi I'm Kathy and I live in Canada!
Tags
tree
snow
light
decorations
gate
moose
faffing
