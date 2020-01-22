Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 2184
Looking Up
While out snowshoeing I always take time to stop and look up, you never know what you will see!
Thank you for your comments and favs on my recent snowshoe photos, much appreciated!
22nd January 2020
22nd Jan 20
6
2
Islandgirl
ace
@radiogirl
Update 2017 Hi I'm Kathy and I live in Canada! My fellow 365's are always inspirational to me with their comments and critiques. As...
2221
photos
263
followers
144
following
598% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
6
Fav's
2
Album
main- album
Camera
iPhone XR
Taken
20th January 2020 10:44am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sky
,
trees
,
up
Peter Dulis
ace
majestic fav
January 22nd, 2020
Lois
ace
Wow! Beautiful!
January 22nd, 2020
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
January 22nd, 2020
Marilyn G M
great POV and use of line
January 23rd, 2020
Elizabeth
ace
Lovely tall trees and blue sky!
January 23rd, 2020
Milanie
ace
Really nice pov with those two colors together.
January 23rd, 2020
