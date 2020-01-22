Previous
Looking Up by radiogirl
Looking Up

While out snowshoeing I always take time to stop and look up, you never know what you will see!

Thank you for your comments and favs on my recent snowshoe photos, much appreciated!
22nd January 2020 22nd Jan 20

Peter Dulis ace
majestic fav
January 22nd, 2020  
Lois ace
Wow! Beautiful!
January 22nd, 2020  
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
January 22nd, 2020  
Marilyn G M
great POV and use of line
January 23rd, 2020  
Elizabeth ace
Lovely tall trees and blue sky!
January 23rd, 2020  
Milanie ace
Really nice pov with those two colors together.
January 23rd, 2020  
