Photo 2188
My Snowy Backyard
My backyard after rain yesterday then snow this morning, the snow was sticking to everything!
Thank you for the many comments and favs on yesterday's photo of the "Fish Hut". much appreciated.
26th January 2020
26th Jan 20
Islandgirl
ace
@radiogirl
Update 2017 Hi I'm Kathy and I live in Canada! My fellow 365's are always inspirational to me with their comments and critiques. As...
2225
photos
264
followers
144
following
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments: 2
2
Album
main- album
Camera
iPhone XR
Taken
26th January 2020 7:50am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
snow
,
backyard
,
trees
,
bird feeder
KWind
ace
Great close up! The background looks like a winter wonderland.
January 27th, 2020
Lou Ann
ace
A lovely closeup, a beautiful winter landscape.
January 27th, 2020
