Previous
Next
A Maple 🍁 Tree still with it’s Leaves! by radiogirl
Photo 2190

A Maple 🍁 Tree still with it’s Leaves!

A touch of faffing here to disguise the snow!!


Happy Tuesday thanks for stopping by!
28th January 2020 28th Jan 20

Islandgirl

ace
@radiogirl
Update 2017 Hi I'm Kathy and I live in Canada! My fellow 365's are always inspirational to me with their comments and critiques. As...
600% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Milanie ace
Neat combination. Looks good - you'll be messing with leaves as long as I am with this one oak!
January 29th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise