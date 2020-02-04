Previous
Erratic Boulder (Forms of Nature 4) by radiogirl
Erratic Boulder (Forms of Nature 4)

This glacial deposit is different from most of the other geology in this area.
Can you see the Boulder under the snow??

Flash of Red February-Black and white with a touch of red on the 14th for the month of February.
4th February 2020 4th Feb 20

Islandgirl

ace
@radiogirl
Update 2017 Hi I'm Kathy and I live in Canada!
FBailey ace
I thought at first this was a car completely snow bound!
February 4th, 2020  
