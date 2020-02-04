Sign up
Photo 2197
Erratic Boulder (Forms of Nature 4)
This glacial deposit is different from most of the other geology in this area.
Can you see the Boulder under the snow??
Flash of Red February-Black and white with a touch of red on the 14th for the month of February.
4th February 2020
4th Feb 20
Islandgirl
ace
@radiogirl
Update 2017 Hi I'm Kathy and I live in Canada! My fellow 365's are always inspirational to me with their comments and critiques. As...
Tags
b&w
,
for2020
FBailey
ace
I thought at first this was a car completely snow bound!
February 4th, 2020
