Photo 2243
My hubby likes to feed the Squirrels
Every time the squirrel sees my hubby he comes running for a peanut, he has worked hard to train him!
Thanks for stopping by, I appreciate your time and comments.
21st March 2020
21st Mar 20
Islandgirl
ace
@radiogirl
Update 2017 Hi I'm Kathy and I live in Canada! My fellow 365's are always inspirational to me with their comments and critiques. As...
2280
photos
264
followers
143
following
614% complete
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
main- album
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX60 HS
Taken
22nd March 2020 12:23pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
snow
,
squirrel
,
shadows
,
backyard
,
peanut
,
hubby
Jacqueline
ace
Such a cute capture!
March 22nd, 2020
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
I miss my peanut eating squirrels. I'm hoping since I have extra time at home that maybe in can convince a chipmunk, chickadee, titmouse or squirrel to come for them. Fun shot!
March 22nd, 2020
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
This is really cute.
March 22nd, 2020
Carole Sandford
ace
Aww so cute!
March 22nd, 2020
