My hubby likes to feed the Squirrels by radiogirl
My hubby likes to feed the Squirrels

Every time the squirrel sees my hubby he comes running for a peanut, he has worked hard to train him!

Thanks for stopping by, I appreciate your time and comments.
Islandgirl

@radiogirl
Jacqueline ace
Such a cute capture!
March 22nd, 2020  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
I miss my peanut eating squirrels. I'm hoping since I have extra time at home that maybe in can convince a chipmunk, chickadee, titmouse or squirrel to come for them. Fun shot!
March 22nd, 2020  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
This is really cute.
March 22nd, 2020  
Carole Sandford ace
Aww so cute!
March 22nd, 2020  
