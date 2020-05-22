Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 2305
Rose Breasted Grosbeak
So exciting..... this is the first time seeing this bird in our yard! I have the orange slice out to attract the orioles but no luck yet!
Happy Friday!
22nd May 2020
22nd May 20
4
2
Islandgirl
ace
@radiogirl
Update 2017 Hi I'm Kathy and I live in Canada! My fellow 365's are always inspirational to me with their comments and critiques. As...
Views
4
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
main- album
Camera
PENTAX KP
Taken
22nd May 2020 11:17am
Tags
bird
,
rose breasted
,
gosbeak
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful capture
May 22nd, 2020
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Nice capture
May 22nd, 2020
Maggiemae
ace
Thats a great idea - an orange or a mandarin! Well done for the identification!
May 22nd, 2020
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Aren't they striking? We had a female visit our feeder last week but I never saw the male. Good shot!
May 22nd, 2020
