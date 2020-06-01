Sign up
Photo 2315
Robin Eggs
I found another nest with eggs, I went to check on them the very next day and the nest was empty! I’m wondering what is taking these eggs...........and hoping I didn’t lead them to the nest! :(
1st June 2020
1st Jun 20
Islandgirl
ace
@radiogirl
Update 2017 Hi I'm Kathy and I live in Canada! My fellow 365's are always inspirational to me with their comments and critiques. As...
2352
photos
264
followers
140
following
Tags
bird
,
eggs
,
robin
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such beautiful little eggs and sad that they have disappeared - we will never know - , nature can be so cruel !
June 1st, 2020
Casablanca
ace
They are such an amazing colour!
June 1st, 2020
