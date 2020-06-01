Previous
Robin Eggs by radiogirl
Photo 2315

Robin Eggs

I found another nest with eggs, I went to check on them the very next day and the nest was empty! I’m wondering what is taking these eggs...........and hoping I didn’t lead them to the nest! :(
1st June 2020 1st Jun 20

Beryl Lloyd ace
Such beautiful little eggs and sad that they have disappeared - we will never know - , nature can be so cruel !
June 1st, 2020  
Casablanca ace
They are such an amazing colour!
June 1st, 2020  
