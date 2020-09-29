Sign up
Photo 2434
Lounging by the Water!
While canoeing we paddled along the shoreline and came upon this lovely rock patio, so inviting!
Thanks for stopping by, I appreciate all your comments on yesterdays photo of the raccoon.
29th September 2020
29th Sep 20
Islandgirl
ace
@radiogirl
Update 2017 Hi I'm Kathy and I live in Canada! My fellow 365's are always inspirational to me with their comments and critiques. As...
Lou Ann
ace
Wouldn’t that be wonderful?! Sitting in the evening, enjoying a glass of wine, watching the sunsets. Oh my.
September 29th, 2020
FBailey
ace
Lovely reflections, yes, very inviting!
September 29th, 2020
Taffy
ace
Stellar!! Great reflections, wonderful to capture those three seats, and the campfire setup, and I love the pinkish stone tones.
September 29th, 2020
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
I love the reflections.
September 29th, 2020
