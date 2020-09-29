Previous
Lounging by the Water! by radiogirl
Photo 2434

Lounging by the Water!

While canoeing we paddled along the shoreline and came upon this lovely rock patio, so inviting!

Thanks for stopping by, I appreciate all your comments on yesterdays photo of the raccoon.
29th September 2020 29th Sep 20

Islandgirl

ace
@radiogirl
Lou Ann ace
Wouldn’t that be wonderful?! Sitting in the evening, enjoying a glass of wine, watching the sunsets. Oh my.
September 29th, 2020  
FBailey ace
Lovely reflections, yes, very inviting!
September 29th, 2020  
Taffy ace
Stellar!! Great reflections, wonderful to capture those three seats, and the campfire setup, and I love the pinkish stone tones.
September 29th, 2020  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
I love the reflections.
September 29th, 2020  
