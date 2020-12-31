Sign up
Photo 2525
Wishing Everyone a Healthy and Happy 2021
Here is a look back at some my photos from 2020.
Thank you for your comments on yesterday's photo of my "Pine Grosbeak"
31st December 2020
31st Dec 20
Islandgirl
ace
@radiogirl
Update 2017 Hi I'm Kathy and I live in Canada! My fellow 365's are always inspirational to me with their comments and critiques.
2562
photos
260
followers
137
following
2518
2519
2520
2521
2522
2523
2524
2525
Tags
photos
,
collage
,
2020
Nova
ace
Happy new year to you too Kathy! :)
December 31st, 2020
Lou Ann
ace
These are beautiful images, they make your collage stunning! Happy New Year! 🎉
December 31st, 2020
Beryl Lloyd
ace
And a happy New Year to you and yours too !
December 31st, 2020
