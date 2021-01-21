Previous
My Snowshoe Friend by radiogirl
My Snowshoe Friend

Enjoying the scenery and we were exploring a new trail so we were taking turns breaking the trail! I was pooped after that snowshoe! Lol

Thank you for your comments and favs on yesterday’s photo of “The Snowshoe Trail “.
Lin ace
Fantastic presentation - fav.
January 21st, 2021  
