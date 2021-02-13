Previous
Love ❤️ my Valentine Tulips by radiogirl
Photo 2569

Love ❤️ my Valentine Tulips

Happy Valentine weekend everyone!

My husband bought these tulips for me and I placed beside the raven and his painting. Definitely a treasure!
KV ace
Love the way you've positioned the flowers and raven in front of the painting... beautiful.
February 13th, 2021  
Babs ace
You lucky girl.
February 13th, 2021  
