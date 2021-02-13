Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 2569
Love ❤️ my Valentine Tulips
Happy Valentine weekend everyone!
My husband bought these tulips for me and I placed beside the raven and his painting. Definitely a treasure!
13th February 2021
13th Feb 21
2
1
Islandgirl
ace
@radiogirl
Update 2017 Hi I'm Kathy and I live in Canada! My fellow 365's are always inspirational to me with their comments and critiques. As...
2606
photos
270
followers
140
following
703% complete
View this month »
2562
2563
2564
2565
2566
2567
2568
2569
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
main- album
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
tulips
,
painting
,
raven
,
treasure
,
for202
KV
ace
Love the way you've positioned the flowers and raven in front of the painting... beautiful.
February 13th, 2021
Babs
ace
You lucky girl.
February 13th, 2021
