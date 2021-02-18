Portrait #4, Frankie

This is my friend Frankie, from our hike last November. I love using natural framing when shooting a portrait. This day there were 10 ladies and we hiked in to see a beautiful waterfalls. We had our lunch at the lake and hiked back for a total of 9 km (5.59 miles). What a great day, now I’m thinking of planning a winter trek out to the waterfalls to see what it looks like in the winter!Here is the link to the waterfalls I posted in November:Thank you for for your comments and favs on yesterday’s portrait of “Gracie”.