Previous
Next
Portrait #4, Frankie by radiogirl
Photo 2574

Portrait #4, Frankie

This is my friend Frankie, from our hike last November. I love using natural framing when shooting a portrait. This day there were 10 ladies and we hiked in to see a beautiful waterfalls. We had our lunch at the lake and hiked back for a total of 9 km (5.59 miles). What a great day, now I’m thinking of planning a winter trek out to the waterfalls to see what it looks like in the winter!
Here is the link to the waterfalls I posted in November:
https://365project.org/radiogirl/365/2020-11-26

Thank you for for your comments and favs on yesterday’s portrait of “Gracie”.
18th February 2021 18th Feb 21

Islandgirl

ace
@radiogirl
Update 2017 Hi I'm Kathy and I live in Canada! My fellow 365's are always inspirational to me with their comments and critiques. As...
705% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Jacqueline ace
Wonderful portrait and view of the waterfall!
February 18th, 2021  
Kathie
Love the way you effectively use nature for framing the subject.
February 18th, 2021  
Alison Tomlin ace
Very nice. Natural setting and natural smile.
February 18th, 2021  
gloria jones ace
Super portrait and natural framing
February 18th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise