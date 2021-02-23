Sign up
Photo 2579
Light 💡 and Shapes
This is from my archives taken on a hike in October. My friend found these chiclets
on the ground, I haven’t seen these in a long time. Do you remember them??
Thank you for your comments and favs on yesterday‘s photo of the texture, lines and shapes.
23rd February 2021
23rd Feb 21
Islandgirl
ace
@radiogirl
Update 2017 Hi I'm Kathy and I live in Canada! My fellow 365's are always inspirational to me with their comments and critiques. As...
Tags
b&w
,
light
,
shapes
,
for2021
