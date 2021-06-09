Sign up
Photo 2684
View of the Lake
This time I was walking and enjoying the view at the top of the hill, with the lake in the distance!
Thank you for your comments and favs on Yesterdays photo of the girls and I out for a bike 🚴 🚴 🚴 🚴 ride!
9th June 2021
9th Jun 21
Islandgirl
ace
@radiogirl
Update 2017 Hi I'm Kathy and I live in Canada! My fellow 365's are always inspirational to me with their comments and critiques. As...
2722
photos
273
followers
142
following
735% complete
View this month »
2677
2678
2679
2680
2681
2682
2683
2684
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
3
Album
main- album
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro
Taken
5th June 2021 8:45am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
road
,
walk
,
lake
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Great pov and an impressive looking sky.
June 9th, 2021
Pyrrhula
Great shot of this beautiful road, view and sky.
( You have to be in a hurry, Flax flowers are there only a few day`s.)
June 9th, 2021
Lin
ace
Great composition - and I love that sky
June 9th, 2021
