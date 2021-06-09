Previous
Next
View of the Lake by radiogirl
Photo 2684

View of the Lake

This time I was walking and enjoying the view at the top of the hill, with the lake in the distance!

Thank you for your comments and favs on Yesterdays photo of the girls and I out for a bike 🚴 🚴 🚴 🚴 ride!
9th June 2021 9th Jun 21

Islandgirl

ace
@radiogirl
Update 2017 Hi I'm Kathy and I live in Canada! My fellow 365's are always inspirational to me with their comments and critiques. As...
735% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

mittens (Marilyn) ace
Great pov and an impressive looking sky.
June 9th, 2021  
Pyrrhula
Great shot of this beautiful road, view and sky.
( You have to be in a hurry, Flax flowers are there only a few day`s.)
June 9th, 2021  
Lin ace
Great composition - and I love that sky
June 9th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise