Photo 2685
Great Blue Heron
I was out looking for a Canada Goose family and I found this Blue heron flying in that landed on the shoreline.
Thank you for your comments and favs on yesterday’s photo of the view of our lake, much appreciated.
10th June 2021
10th Jun 21
Islandgirl
ace
@radiogirl
Update 2017 Hi I'm Kathy and I live in Canada! My fellow 365's are always inspirational to me with their comments and critiques. As...
Tags
reflections
,
water
,
bird
,
trees
,
lake
,
blueheron
