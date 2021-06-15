Sign up
Photo 2690
White Cardinal Butterfly
Spotted this butterfly on my walk the other day.
Thanks for stopping by I appreciate all your comments and favs.
15th June 2021
15th Jun 21
Islandgirl
ace
@radiogirl
Update 2017 Hi I'm Kathy and I live in Canada! My fellow 365's are always inspirational to me with their comments and critiques. As...
2728
photos
273
followers
142
following
736% complete
2683
2684
2685
2686
2687
2688
2689
2690
Tags
butterfly
Kate
ace
I have never seen one of these. I googled it to see if it would be found around me and I found a white admiral butterfly that was mentioned in literature from the University of Maine.
June 15th, 2021
Lou Ann
ace
Oh how lovely. A new butterfly to me, too.
June 15th, 2021
KV
ace
Beautiful colors… nice focus.
June 15th, 2021
Alison Tomlin
ace
Oh fabulous. It looks like its had a good snack.
June 15th, 2021
Joan Robillard
ace
Beautiful
June 15th, 2021
sarah
ace
Oh such a beauty
June 15th, 2021
Carole Sandford
ace
Beautiful!
June 15th, 2021
