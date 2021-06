Don’t Slow me Down I’m on a Mission!

On our walk this morning we spotted this snapping turtle on the side of the road, they look so prehistoric!

According to Wikipedia:

They dig a nest in late May or June in an open area, usually one with loose, sandy soil. The nest site is often the side of a road, an embankment or a shoreline, but the females will use almost any area they can excavate. A single clutch usually consists of between 40 and 50 eggs, which hatch in the fall.