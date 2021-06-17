Sign up
Photo 2692
Pearl Crescent Butterfly
I thought this butterfly looked pretty sitting on this Daisy I found on the side of the road!
Thank you for your comments and favs on yesterday‘s photo of The snapping turtle!
17th June 2021
Islandgirl
ace
@radiogirl
Update 2017 Hi I'm Kathy and I live in Canada! My fellow 365's are always inspirational to me with their comments and critiques.
Tags
shadow
,
butterfly
,
daisy
,
“pearl
,
crescent”
Joan Robillard
ace
Butterflies can be so hard to identify. Nice photo
June 17th, 2021
Dawn
ace
Beautiful
June 17th, 2021
