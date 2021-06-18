Previous
Biking with the Girls by radiogirl
Biking with the Girls

It was a cool morning biking ride and we stopped along the lake to take a photo, I used the Pip camera app for something different. I'm on the left taking the photo.

Thank you for your comments and favs on yesterday's photo of the Butterfly and Daisy, much appreciated!
Islandgirl

Update 2017 Hi I'm Kathy and I live in Canada! My fellow 365's are always inspirational to me with their comments and critiques. As...
