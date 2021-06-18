Sign up
Photo 2693
Biking with the Girls
It was a cool morning biking ride and we stopped along the lake to take a photo, I used the Pip camera app for something different. I'm on the left taking the photo.
Thank you for your comments and favs on yesterday's photo of the Butterfly and Daisy, much appreciated!
18th June 2021
18th Jun 21
Islandgirl
ace
@radiogirl
Update 2017 Hi I'm Kathy and I live in Canada! My fellow 365's are always inspirational to me with their comments and critiques. As...
Tags
biking
,
pipcamera
