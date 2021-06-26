Previous
Next
Canadian Moose by radiogirl
Photo 2701

Canadian Moose

This moose was checking me out, he was approximately 100 yards (91 meters) away!

Thanks for stopping by I appreciate all your comments and favs on yesterday‘s photo of the Hummingbird clearwing moth!
26th June 2021 26th Jun 21

Islandgirl

ace
@radiogirl
Update 2017 Hi I'm Kathy and I live in Canada! My fellow 365's are always inspirational to me with their comments and critiques. As...
740% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
A lovely shot !
June 26th, 2021  
Joan Robillard ace
Hope you weren't between him/her and a baby. I hear that is when they can get crazy.
June 26th, 2021  
LManning (Laura) ace
Terrific capture!
June 26th, 2021  
Islandgirl ace
@joansmor No I was far away up high!
June 27th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise