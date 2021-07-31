Sign up
Photo 2736
American Redstart
I had a hard time trying to capture this bird he just won’t stop moving, I chased him all around my yard! Lol
Thanks for stopping by I appreciate all your comments and favs!
31st July 2021
31st Jul 21
4
2
Islandgirl
ace
@radiogirl
Update 2017 Hi I'm Kathy and I live in Canada! My fellow 365's are always inspirational to me with their comments and critiques. As...
2774
photos
273
followers
141
following
749% complete
View this month »
2729
2730
2731
2732
2733
2734
2735
2736
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
main- album
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
30th July 2021 5:07pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bird
,
american
,
backyard
,
warbler
,
redstart
DebbieG
ace
Lovely capture of such a pretty little bird
August 1st, 2021
RonM
ace
Finally got him. Looks Ok to be photo'd.
August 1st, 2021
amyK
ace
Nice shot!
August 1st, 2021
Yoland
ace
Fantastic focus, what a cute bird.
August 1st, 2021
