American Redstart by radiogirl
American Redstart

I had a hard time trying to capture this bird he just won’t stop moving, I chased him all around my yard! Lol

Thanks for stopping by I appreciate all your comments and favs!
31st July 2021 31st Jul 21

Lovely capture of such a pretty little bird
August 1st, 2021  
Finally got him. Looks Ok to be photo'd.
August 1st, 2021  
Nice shot!
August 1st, 2021  
Fantastic focus, what a cute bird.
August 1st, 2021  
