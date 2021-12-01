Sign up
Photo 2858
Sun going Down
Wow December 1st already, and loving it!
Thank you for the many comments and favs on my photos, 365’ers are the best!
1st December 2021
1st Dec 21
4
4
Islandgirl
ace
@radiogirl
Update 2017 Hi I'm Kathy and I live in Canada!
2897
photos
262
followers
138
following
783% complete
2851
2852
2853
2854
2855
2856
2857
2858
Views
8
Comments
4
Fav's
4
Album
main- album
Tags
road
,
sun
,
clouds
Corinne C
ace
Just stunning! What an awesome picture!
December 2nd, 2021
gloria jones
ace
Simply beautiful...
December 2nd, 2021
Milanie
ace
Fabulous - love how the clouds follow the lines below.
December 2nd, 2021
Lin
ace
WOW - big fav
December 2nd, 2021
