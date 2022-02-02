Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 2921
Flash of Red - February 2nd
Wednesday we are prompted to emphasize Shape.
Here I was downhill skiing with a friend and liked the shapes of our helmets and goggles.
Thank you for you comments and favs on yesterday's high key shot, much appreciated.
2nd February 2022
2nd Feb 22
8
5
Islandgirl
ace
@radiogirl
Update 2022: My name is Kathy and I live in the beautiful country of Canada! This year I'm starting my 9th year on 365 I'm looking forward...
2960
photos
258
followers
140
following
800% complete
View this month »
2914
2915
2916
2917
2918
2919
2920
2921
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
8
Fav's
5
Album
main- album
Camera
iPhone XR
Taken
10th February 2020 10:33am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
for2022
,
for2022k
Sharon Lee
ace
Nice high key
February 3rd, 2022
Joan Robillard
ace
Good capture
February 3rd, 2022
Lou Ann
ace
A great high key image!
February 3rd, 2022
Corinne C
ace
Absolutely love this portrait, the high key and the clarity are fabulous
February 3rd, 2022
Jane Pittenger
ace
Boy you don’t let a small thing like cold stop you. Great FOR
February 3rd, 2022
Shutterbug
ace
The bright background definitely makes it feel like a snowy environment. Lovely portrait of friends.
February 3rd, 2022
Esther Rosenberg
ace
Now that are some shapes I would love to wear too, have fun!
February 3rd, 2022
Leslie
ace
great high key
February 3rd, 2022
