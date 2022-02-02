Previous
Flash of Red - February 2nd by radiogirl
Photo 2921

Flash of Red - February 2nd

Wednesday we are prompted to emphasize Shape.
Here I was downhill skiing with a friend and liked the shapes of our helmets and goggles.

Thank you for you comments and favs on yesterday's high key shot, much appreciated.
Islandgirl

ace
@radiogirl
Update 2022: My name is Kathy and I live in the beautiful country of Canada! This year I’m starting my 9th year on 365 I’m looking forward...
Sharon Lee ace
Nice high key
February 3rd, 2022  
Joan Robillard ace
Good capture
February 3rd, 2022  
Lou Ann ace
A great high key image!
February 3rd, 2022  
Corinne C ace
Absolutely love this portrait, the high key and the clarity are fabulous
February 3rd, 2022  
Jane Pittenger ace
Boy you don’t let a small thing like cold stop you. Great FOR
February 3rd, 2022  
Shutterbug ace
The bright background definitely makes it feel like a snowy environment. Lovely portrait of friends.
February 3rd, 2022  
Esther Rosenberg ace
Now that are some shapes I would love to wear too, have fun!
February 3rd, 2022  
Leslie ace
great high key
February 3rd, 2022  
