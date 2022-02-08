Sign up
Photo 2927
Flash of Red #8
Today’s photo for b&w February we are a high key shot. This is my friend during our morning walk, I thought she looked nice with her celestial wizard 🧙♀️ pinned on her hat.
Thank you for your comments and favs on yesterday’s photo of our historic library building.
8th February 2022
8th Feb 22
Islandgirl
ace
@radiogirl
Update 2022: My name is Kathy and I live in the beautiful country of Canada! This year I'm starting my 9th year on 365 I'm looking forward...
Tags
snow
,
portrait
,
high
,
friend
,
key
,
for2022
,
for2022k
Shutterbug
ace
Beautiful shot. Love the details in your shot and her wizard pin. You are brave souls walking in that much snow.
February 8th, 2022
Danette Thompson
ace
Love the processing.
February 8th, 2022
