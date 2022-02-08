Previous
Flash of Red #8
Flash of Red #8

Today’s photo for b&w February we are a high key shot. This is my friend during our morning walk, I thought she looked nice with her celestial wizard 🧙‍♀️ pinned on her hat.

Thank you for your comments and favs on yesterday’s photo of our historic library building.
8th February 2022

Islandgirl

ace
@radiogirl
Kathy
Shutterbug ace
Beautiful shot. Love the details in your shot and her wizard pin. You are brave souls walking in that much snow.
February 8th, 2022  
Danette Thompson ace
Love the processing.
February 8th, 2022  
