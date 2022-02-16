Sign up
Photo 2935
Flash of Red #16
Today’s emphasis is on shapes.
Do you see the circular shapes?
Thanks for stopping by I appreciate all your comments and favs.
16th February 2022
16th Feb 22
Islandgirl
ace
@radiogirl
Update 2022: My name is Kathy and I live in the beautiful country of Canada! This year I'm starting my 9th year on 365 I'm looking forward...
Tags
bokeh
,
black-and-white
,
chickadee
,
for2022
,
for2022k
Suzanne
ace
Yes I do see the circular shapes but I also see a powerful composition.
February 16th, 2022
