FLash of Red #19 by radiogirl
Photo 2938

FLash of Red #19

White pine needles in the snow.
Today’s prompt is a high key photo with emphasis on white.

19th February 2022 19th Feb 22

Islandgirl

ace
@radiogirl
Beryl Lloyd ace
Love it ..fav
February 20th, 2022  
amyK ace
Nicely done!
February 20th, 2022  
Esther Rosenberg ace
Pine and snow is such a great combo
February 20th, 2022  
Peter Dulis ace
Nice
February 20th, 2022  
Milanie ace
Super combination and nicely focused
February 20th, 2022  
